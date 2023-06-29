Toby Perkins MP discusses Labour’s Apprenticeship Levy Plans

Whilst attending AELP’s National Conference 2023, we had the opportunity to interview Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield & Shadow Minister for Apprenticeships and skills at Labour Party.

In our interview with Toby, he addresses Labour’s strategies concerning the apprenticeship levy, focusing on the inclusive participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the removal of barriers.

Toby highlighted the importance of ensuring that the apprenticeship levy benefits businesses of all sizes, enabling SMEs to access and utilise the funds effectively to support their apprenticeship programs.

Additionally, Toby shed light on “Skills England,” a body introduced by the Labour Party. He elaborated on this body’s objectives and functions, which aim to promote collaboration between key stakeholders, including employers, educational institutions, and government bodies.

He further discusses Labour’s initiatives surrounding local and national skills plans and the significance of comprehensive skills planning for both the local and national levels, recognising the diverse needs and priorities across different regions.

