Top apprentices to help UK Power Networks charge Britain’s low carbon future

Fourteen new apprentices have joined UK Power Networks to help to keep the power flowing to millions of homes – while supporting Net Zero carbon emissions targets by 2050.

Places are highly sought after and after succeeding in a rigorous selection process, the 14 have joined a two-year adult apprenticeship programme with the opportunity to qualify in one of three trades: cable jointer, overhead linesperson and electrical fitter.

The practical skills are taught at the company’s dedicated training centres in Suffolk and Kent, coupled with best-in-class training with experienced field staff, putting their new skills into practice while under supervision.

The apprentices will learn vital skills and play an important role in meeting the growing demand from communities and organisations as more and more turn to low carbon technologies such as Electric Vehicles and heat pumps.

Murtaza Hasmi, 26, from Woodford, who is part of the new intake, said:

“I’m looking forward to joining a company that values me and has my best interests at heart.

“I’m hoping this apprenticeship will help me get the accreditation to become a proper recognised skilled worker. The stability of work and being a worker for an essential service is something I’m looking forward too.”

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said:

“As more industries look to low carbon technologies to help achieve their sustainability and cost ambitions, our apprentices can play an important role in helping to achieve the country’s Net Zero carbon emissions targets over the coming years.

“We look to recruit people who share the company’s focus on teamwork and values of continuous improvement, integrity, responsibility, diversity and inclusiveness, respect and unity. They will shadow an experienced team as part of their training, spending at least a quarter of the programme completing on-the-job training.

“Our apprenticeship an ideal opportunity for people who enjoy working in the outdoors and want variety as they will face different challenges every day, usually in different locations.”

