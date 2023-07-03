Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Top Three Articles in June: Who Will Win?

FE News Editor July 3, 2023
June FE News top three articles

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. FE News Unwrapped proved popular, so we decided to continue this and keep celebrating our epic contributors!

This month has been busy… FE News went #OnLocation at EdTechX where we got to interview some cool attendees! We even got an early insight into OI (Organoid Intelligence), set to soon replace AI… We have also been to AELP and OneFile conferences – It has been a busy month for conferences!

This month we also saw the £48 million Skills Injection Fund (SIF) launched to boost the rollout of Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs). And as with every month, we have had more labour market statistics released!

But moving on, let’s find out May’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see June’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: June 2023

Tom Burton

In third place, we have ‘Breaking the Snobbery: Degree Apprenticeships and Career Advancement

By Thomas Burton, Head of Apprenticeship Delivery, York St John University 

Kate Griggs

In second place, we have ‘Harnessing the Power of Dyslexic Thinkers and AI: An Unstoppable Force for Workplace Transformation

By Kate Griggs, CEO & Founder of Made By Dyslexia

Simon Ashworth

And finally, in the top spot for the second month in a row, we have ‘How can we measure apprenticeship success and quality in a meaningful way?

By Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers – AELP

FE News Editor

