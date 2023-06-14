TQUK becomes the first End-Point Assessment Organisation approved for the Playworker standard

If you’ve ever dreamed of creating captivating play environments for children while gaining practical experience and theoretical knowledge, then the world of playworker apprenticeships is calling your name. Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) has just become the first-ever End-Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) approved for the Playworker standard!

TQUK’s reputation in the early years space made it the perfect choice for the Playwork Trailblazer group when they were looking for a partner to help develop their brand-new standard. TQUK has now firmly arrived as the go-to EPAO for the next generation of Playworkers, offering top-notch assessment services to training providers and their apprentices: assessing the wide array of knowledge, skills, and behaviours (KSBs) that apprentices acquire throughout their journey.

This unique apprenticeship captured the hearts of the TQUK team as they worked with the trailblazers to understand the world of ‘play’. There aren’t many standards that invoke such nostalgia about childhood games, and it’s not too often that meetings get sidetracked into impromptu word games and storytelling, so it isn’t difficult to see why this was a popular project!

Playworkers are responsible for creating stimulating, inclusive play environments that allow children to safely explore and express their feelings, emotions and imaginations through undirected play.

Kelle McQuade, Chief Operating Officer at TQUK, couldn’t contain her excitement:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be approved as the first End-Point Assessment Organisation for Playworker apprenticeships. This reflects our expertise in delivering vocational training and our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest assessment standards in the playwork industry. We can’t wait to support apprentices on their journey to becoming exceptional playworkers!”

By partnering with TQUK as their EPAO, both training providers and apprentices can unlock a plethora of advantages. They’ll gain access to a comprehensive array of assessment tools, resources, and expert guidance to enrich their learning journey. Moreover, TQUK guarantees a fair, transparent, and regulation-compliant assessment process, ensuring an unbiased evaluation of apprentices’ skills and knowledge.

So, what do you say? TQUK is ready to register apprentices and shape the next generation of Playwork professionals with you! Visit their website or contact their Business Development Team at business.development@tquk.org.

Published in