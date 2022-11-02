Training Now team overjoyed with ‘Good’ Ofsted report

The Training Now team are celebrating after being rated ‘Good’ in all categories in a report published (1/11) following inspection in September 2022 by Ofsted.

Training Now are based in Dorset but deliver apprenticeships nationwide, and are specialists in delivering health and social care apprenticeships, as well as business enterprise and management apprenticeships.

The inspection report notes that not only do apprentices successfully apply the skills and behaviours required to carry out their role effectively, but they also demonstrate a very good understanding of the attributes of care: compassion, courage, communication, competence and commitment.

The inspection team recognised how well Training Now’s curriculums have been designed in order to be flexible, particularly ensuring that apprentices who work with older people may complete units on dementia, end of life care or managing Parkinson’s.

The report also acknowledges significant work by the senior leadership team to put in place ‘effective strategies to identify and support apprentices’ career aspirations’ and how well employers ‘value the way that the teaching team brings wider and more relevant professional experience of the sector.

Since being appointed in December 2021, Managing Director Tara Roudiani has overhauled the framework of Training Now from the ground up.

She praised the hardworking efforts of her team who have transformed the lives of hundreds of apprentices:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have achieved a ‘Good’ rating in all categories. The impact of our training on our apprentices’ working practices has been incredible.

“The fact that inspectors told us that our apprentices display compassion and the practical skills needed for a successful career in care is very rewarding to the team.

“This is such an exciting time for Training Now, we are focussing on widening our apprenticeship provision so that more people have access to really good training in health and social care.”

As part of the wider Agincare group, a leading national care provider, Training Now has a unique understanding of the social care sector, and what is required to ensure that apprentices at Agincare and other care providers are well-skilled, confident and compassionate care workers. Training Now also delivers learning and development short courses and specialist leadership and change management support.

Agincare Group Chief Executive Officer Raina Summerson said:

“I’d like to thank our brilliant team and board for all the hard the work they have put in. We are proud to have hundreds of apprentices building a rewarding career with great progression opportunities at Agincare, and Training Now is absolutely central to that success.

“The recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce in adult social care has never been as important or pressing. Training Now plays a leading role in producing care workers and leaders of the future, not only at Agincare but for all the other care providers it works with.”

As well as apprenticeships, Training Now offers a wide range of short courses, CPD programmes and qualifications covering the health and social care sector.

Find the Training Now Ofsted report at https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50197518, more about Training Now at www.training-now.co.uk and stories about Agincare apprentices at https://www.agincare.com/news/care-work-apprenticeships/

