From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

TSW Training helps Invacare secure fully-funded sustainability courses to future-proof their business

FE News Editor September 22, 2022
0 Comments
Bridgend-based training provider, TSW Training, recently helped local business Invacare secure fully-funded IEMA sustainability courses for their team. 

As sustainability becomes ever more vital in workplace processes, upskilling your workforce to focus on environmental issues can have plenty of benefits.

Ian Price, Health, Safety, and Environmental Manager at Invacareaccessed Personal Learning Accounts (PLA) funding for a 15-day IEMA Certificate in Environmental Management. Price’s colleagues were also placed on a 2-day IEMA Sustainability Skills for the Workforce qualification. 

He said:

“What’s so appealing about IEMA is that it’s the benchmark for professional environmental practice. It was a natural progression for me from the foundation certificate to becoming a practitioner. If it hadn’t been for TSW, I wouldn’t have known about the course, so it was a win-win for myself and the organisation.” 

Helping Ian to secure funding for his course, TSW Training gave Price the opportunity to develop his skills, progress in his career, and put sustainability at the forefront of Invacare’s business strategy. 

Sustainable success for the Invacare team

With 30 million mattresses put into landfill every year in Europe, the Invacare team werekeen to produce new eco-friendly products and improve processes in their manufacturing environment to help the company become more sustainable. 

“To roll out sustainability in the organisation,” Price continued,“I decided to get the team on an IEMA course. It’s helped us become more aware of what we as a business face, how we can turn the company around, and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Not only has the course increased their environmental awareness, the team say they are now more socially aware too. Able to see the business as a whole, they can take a holistic approach to implement sustainability measures.

Increase your team’s sustainability skills with TSW Training

Welsh companies that want to take advantage of PLA funding and bring their team up to date with best practices in sustainability should get in touch with TSW Training to discuss their needs. 

“I would advise anyone looking for training to look at TSW,” Price says. “If you want to be competent and confident in what you’re doing, I suggest you go to TSW.”

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

