Ufi’s Week of VocTech returns to explore the role of digital technology in vocational education

During 14 – 18 November, Ufi VocTech Trust will host a free programme of in-person and online events exploring the role of digital technology in vocational education and will celebrate its impact on learners, employers, training providers and society as a whole.

The programme includes exploration and discussion around:

Supporting hidden learner communities through human-centred design.

Finding networks and communities that support teaching and learning, the use of technology and subject specialism in the vocational education and training sector.

Impact investing in technology to address skills and employment challenges.

The UK skills landscape, the challenges and opportunities, and how we can deliver a positive vision for systems change.

How digital tools are providing accessible, personalised and high-quality learning in the prisons and criminal justice sector.

A knowledge share event will provide an excellent opportunity to engage with sector leaders and future thinkers through interaction and discussion.

The Week of VocTech is open to trainers, learning providers, developers, investors, funders, founders and policy makers to network, discuss and celebrate ‘what works’ in financing, developing and deploying vocational technology; and is a great opportunity to be inspired by how digital solutions are transforming the lives of adult learners across the UK.

The full programme of events can be found here.

