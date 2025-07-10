UK Skills Excellence Takes Centre Stage in Wales for the First Time

This November, the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 will cross the border and be hosted in Wales for the very first time. The UK’s flagship skills competition is coming to Welsh venues; a major milestone that will see the country shine on the national stage.

With 417 competitors taking part from across the UK and 47 finals planned, this event is not just a contest but a nationwide celebration of world-class vocational and technical training.

Wales will be strongly represented; 120 young people from across the country have earned their place following standout performances in qualifier heats. This means 29% of the national finalists will be made up of Welsh competitors; an increase from last year’s already impressive one in four.

Welsh Government confirmed its partnership to host the UK National Finals with Inspiring Skills Excellence and WorldSkills UK last September, following the successful WorldSkills finals in Lyon. That collaboration has paved the way for this year’s National Finals to take place across 5 venues in Wales, from 26 to 28 November.

Competitors will demonstrate their abilities in a wide range of disciplines, including 3D Digital Game Art, Aircraft Maintenance, Health and Social Care and Culinary Arts. Those who impress under pressure might be selected to represent the UK on the international stage at. the “Skills Olympics” in Japan in 2028.

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant said:

“These competitions show the real-world value and applications of apprenticeships and are invaluable in futureproofing our economy.

“I am proud Wales is hosting the WorldSkills Finals UK 2025. We have a beautiful country, and I hope all visitors will take some time to explore it.

“I wish this new cohort of competitors pob lwc – I know you’ll do yourselves and us all proud.”

An integral part of the post-16 education and training calendar, the WorldSkills UK Competitions attract over 6,000 registrations from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland annually. The competition-based training programmes provide education institutions and employers with opportunities to develop and benchmark the abilities of their students and apprentices against international standards.

Mark Wright, apprentice at International Crusher Solutions Ltd is competing in the Metal Fabricator competition. He said:

“I started out in Construction Metalwork competitions last year and won gold in the Skills Competition Wales with the highest score in the region, and Silver in WorldSkills UK.

“I enjoyed them so much that I decided to go for the UK qualifiers this year in Metal Fabrication too, and I’m over the moon to be heading to the WorldSkills UK National Finals. It’s a great experience, and I just focus, get stuck in, and enjoy it.”

Logan Sweet, apprentice at Aston Martin is competing in the Automotive Refinishing competition. He said:

“Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve always wanted to test myself and compete.

“With the support of my training provider, Cardiff and Vale College, I pushed myself from winning bronze at Skills Competition Wales to now reaching the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

“It’s an amazing feeling – I’m really proud of how far I’ve come and all the hard work that’s paid off.”

Elara Jones, who is competing in the Beauty Therapy Practitioner competition continued:

“Winning gold at Skills Competition Wales and now being selected for the WorldSkills UK National Finals shows that all the hard work and effort I’ve put in has really paid off.

“I’m so pleased, it feels like everything I’ve done has been building up to this moment, and it means a lot to see it all lead to something so exciting.”

For more information on WorldSkills UK and how to start your journey as a competitor, tutor or employer in Wales, visit inspiringskills.gov.wales.