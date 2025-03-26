University or apprenticeship? Teacher survey into the best routes into engineering and technology reveals an even split 

A report into the perceptions of the best routes into engineering and technology amongst teaching professionals has found an even split between university and apprenticeships routes.

But just over half of teachers – 53% – said they were ‘very or fairly confident’ in advising students on vocational or technical pathways, with 32% saying they were ‘not very confident or not at all confident’. Teachers, after parents, are the biggest group giving careers advice to young people in years 10 to 13.

‘School report: What teachers know and think about routes into engineering and technology’ is the second briefing in the school report series published by EngineeringUK, drawing on research conducted with 800 STEM teachers from across the UK. Teachers surveyed were asked whether they would recommend a career in the sector and what they think the best route in is, why they would recommend different pathways, and how confident they feel advising students about these different pathways.

When asked what the best route into engineering was, an even split of 36% said universities (academic) and 36% said apprenticeships with just 4% saying vocational/technical routes such as BTECs/NVQ/HNC/T Levels and 14% not having a preference.

Most teachers – 83% – said they knew which subjects their students would need to take in order to have a career in engineering and technology and 85% would recommend this career, giving varied reasons from good pay, progression and job security as key themes.

Three quarters of teachers – 75% – said they had some involvement in elements of planning and delivery of careers provision for students at their school or college and asked whether they felt their subject’s curriculum gave them an opportunity to link information about careers into their lessons. Encouragingly over two thirds of respondents, 68%, agreed that it did.

In England the face of vocational and technical education has shifted significantly in recent years, with the introduction of T Levels and the uncertainty surrounding the future of BTECs and other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs).

Becca Gooch, Head of Research, EngineeringUK, said,

“Teachers are hugely influential in career guidance to young people, and it’s encouraging we see an even split between universities and apprenticeships but more needs to be done on awareness of technical qualifications such as T levels.

“The newness of some qualifications may have coloured teachers’ opinions of courses, so understanding their knowledge and perceptions of career paths into engineering and technology is important. Teachers need to be supported and equipped with the best knowledge on different career paths into engineering and technology and ensure they are not biased in offering information on pathways.”

Recommendations for government and STEM careers organisations:

Greater clarity around the future of existing and new qualifications and pathways, including BTECs to allow teachers greater certainty about recommending these routes

More support for teachers on understanding the vocational and technical pathways into engineering and technology, particularly routes other than apprenticeships. This should also include understanding how different qualifications interact and feed into each other.

Look to raise parity of esteem between vocational and technical and academic routes in the minds of all teachers

Becca Gooch, Head of Research, EngineeringUK, added,

“These findings can really help us to understand knowledge gaps and where teachers need support to improve their awareness of the full breadth of routes into engineering and technology.”