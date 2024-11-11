Vintage Shop Equips Students with Enterprising Skills

Enterprising students and staff at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are tapping into the vintage vibe with a new shop onsite in the College’s Downpatrick Campus.

Anne Murphy, Associate Lecturer in Foundation Skills said, “The new retail outlet Truffle has been a two-year project in the making. It aims to give our students on the Skills for Life and Work course valuable experience and helps the college boost its commitment to sustainability.”

She continued, “Truffle shop, located in the foyer of Downpatrick Campus, will stock pre-loved, vintage and hand-made goods and clothing. It promises to be a treasure trove for anyone who loves the perfect ‘find’. Many of the items on sale have been donated by staff, family and friends. We have done our research, and it seems that there is a healthy demand for buying vintage, upcycled or recycled goods. People are becoming more conscious about the need to consume less so buying vintage or recycled makes sense.”

Anne concluded, “Many of our students have small enterprises so we are already looking into showcasing their goods which will mean an ever-changing selection for customers fuelled by our students’ imagination and creativity.

Truffle will be open every Wednesday 10am – 3pm during term time only.