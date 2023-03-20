Visionary Director Wins Apprenticeship Champion of the Year at the Annual Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Isa Mutlib, the visionary Director of Careers Camp, was honoured with the prestigious title of Apprenticeship Champion of the Year 2023 at the National Annual Apprenticeship Awards held in Birmingham on March 14th. This esteemed accolade recognises his outstanding dedication to promoting apprenticeships and increasing access to high-quality careers for underrepresented communities across the nation.

The National Annual Apprenticeship Awards celebrates the achievements of exceptional individuals, employers, and training providers who make outstanding contributions to the field of apprenticeships. This year’s event was attended by a vast array of distinguished guests and industry leaders, who gathered to acknowledge the remarkable achievements and initiatives taking place in the apprenticeship sector.

Isa’s unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for young people, particularly those from underrepresented communities, has been transformative. As the Director of Careers Camp, he has successfully implemented employability and skills programmes that provide life-changing experiences and open doors for countless individuals. Under his leadership, Careers Camp and his previous venture grew to become a beacon of hope and an exemplar of excellence in the world of apprenticeships.

Kieran Watson, Account Manager for Tribal Group and sponsors of the award presenting Isa Mutlib with the award.

The judging panel for the award included esteemed figures such as former Minister of State for Skills and Apprenticeships Rt Hon Anne Milton MP, Sharon Blyfield, Head of Early Careers at Coca Cola Europacific Partners, and Jane Hickie, Chief Executive of the AELP. Together, they praised Isa Mutlib’s tireless efforts to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for apprenticeships, which have resulted in an increased number of opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Upon receiving the award, Isa expressed his gratitude and shared his vision for the future. “I am deeply honoured to receive the Apprenticeship Champion of the Year award. It is a testament to the importance of providing equal access to quality apprenticeships and career opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background. I believe that our work at Careers Camp has only just begun, and we will continue to strive towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”

This award further solidifies Isa ‘s status as a trailblazer in the field of apprenticeships and a champion for social change. As the Apprenticeship Champion of the Year, he serves as a role model for others to follow and a catalyst for continued growth in the apprenticeship sector.

