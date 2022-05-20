 WCG team ready for SkillBuild challenge

A team of carpenters and bricklayers from two colleges in Warwickshire are preparing to take on the Midlands’ best in a competition at Moulton College.

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) has entered a team of 11 into the SkillBuild challenge for the Midlands region, which will be held on Thursday, May 26.

The team is comprised of students and apprentices from Moreton Morrell College and Rugby College, which are both part of the college group.

Eight learners will be competing in the carpentry category, with the other three set to take on the region’s top bricklayers on the day.

The regional qualifier attracts competitors from across the Midlands and the winners could go on to compete in a national final, with the competition providing a pathway to compete in the prestigious WorldSkills tournament.

WCG is entering a mixture of apprentices, Level 1 and Level 3 full-time students. It will be the first time the competition has been held in person since the pandemic.

The college group has historic success in SkillBuild and WorldSkills competitions and Tony Rouse, head of department for construction trades, hopes that the team can add further success to the college trophy cabinet.

“The students are really looking forward to the challenge, there will no doubt be some nerves but I’m confident they will be fantastic ambassadors for the college on the day,” said Tony.

“While the tasks are a surprise on the day, we have been working with the students to develop skills in creating the kind of pieces we are expecting they will have to create.

“With the skill being at the heart of the challenge, it’s important to get the structure and basics right, but it’s the intricate work which will help them to stand out from the crowd.

“To be creating something in front of the audience is of course a nerve-racking experience, but each member of the team has trained for the competition and is ready to compete.

“Competing in competitions such as SkillBuild and WorldSkills is a great avenue for the development of skills and improving craft. We’re supporters of the SkillBuild competition and are looking forward to entering a team again for 2022.”

