Welsh college celebrates student success with two-night awards ceremony

STUDENTS were lauded during two nights of celebrations at Coleg Cambria.

The college’s Yale site in Wrexham hosted award events for Further and Higher Education (FE and HE) on Monday, and for Work-based Learning (WBL) and Adult and Community Learning (ACL) last night (Tuesday).

Chief Executive Yana Williams and Principal Sue Price hosted the ceremonies and praised those in attendance for their outstanding efforts over the last 12 months.

“Congratulations to everyone on your success,” said Ms Williams.

“And also, a big thank you to your families, friends and those who supported you on your journeys.

“Following the challenges of the last few years it is so good to be able to be here together and celebrate another remarkable year – well done to you all.”

Special guests on Monday were two notable Yale alumni; Dr Grahame Davies, a multi-award-winning poet and lyricist. His current role is Deputy Private Secretary to the Household of The Prince and Princess of Wales, and he wrote the words to Sacred Fire, which was performed at His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation.

Alongside Dr Davies was BBC News presenter and journalist Frankie McCamley, who has travelled all over the world filming documentaries and covering breaking stories, including terror attacks and natural disasters.

On Tuesday, the speaker was Kamal Ellis-Hyman, the inspirational founder of Aim a Little Higher, a company on a mission to bridge the gap between business and education whilst raising aspirations. Kamal was also named as Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones’ National Entrepreneur and has worked with 70,000 people across schools, colleges, universities, and businesses around the UK.

The student awards celebrate achievement across all of Cambria’s sites – Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale college in Wrexham.

Among the winners were:

Deeside Sixth Student of the Year – Becky Jones

– Becky Jones Yale Sixth Student of the Year – Mia Williams

– Mia Williams Access Student of the Year – Fiona Hunt

– Fiona Hunt Higher Education Learner of the Year – Molly Cartwright

– Molly Cartwright ILS Student of the Year – Crystal Howard

– Crystal Howard Elite Sports Student of the Year – Seren Cashen

– Seren Cashen Welsh Language Student of the Year – Tobias Littleton

– Tobias Littleton Charity Learner of the Year – Ben White

– Ben White Business Student of the Year – Steven Davies

– Steven Davies Welsh Language Apprentice of the Year – Sophie Lynne Davies

– Sophie Lynne Davies Professional Learner of the Year – Carys Jones

– Carys Jones Neurotech Student of the Year – Jacklyn Williams

– Jacklyn Williams Adult Learner of the Year – Helen Pritchard

– Helen Pritchard Aeronautical Apprentice of the Year – Morgan Hughes

– Morgan Hughes Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Stephen Kelly

– Stephen Kelly Hair and Beauty WBL of the Year – Halle Ennion

For more information and the full list of winners at the FE/HE and WBL/ACL ceremonies, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk.

Published in