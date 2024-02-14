We’re still here to help young learners after 20 years, says PHX Training

The leader of a specialist network training provider for the North West has issued a strong message as it celebrates 20 years of helping young people in the region: “We will continue our work and won’t let you down.”

Briony Fawcett, manging director at PHX Training, said:

“We are delighted to make this remarkable milestone. PHX has come a long way in the last twenty years, we have expanded our presence across the North West and supported a record number of individuals who are looking to improve their knowledge and build successful futures.

“We hope to continue our vital work for the next 20 years and beyond, but we want to express a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us and to every single learner who came to us for support.”

PHX Training is celebrating its 20-year anniversary as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need, having supported over 20,000 individuals and delivered over 11,000 qualifications.

PHX supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

The business was established in in 2004 by husband and wife Dan and Jayne Scott, who opened the first office in Barrow with ambitions to meet the emerging skills gap throughout the North West of England.

It quickly blossomed, becoming one of the most friendly and effective training guides in the region, and a place for local people looking to unlock their potential and access resources to support career development.

This includes career coaching, workshops and mentoring in areas such as financial management, Maths and English, customer service, business support, IT and tech and leadership skills.

PHX expanded across the region, opening offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Workington, Carlisle and more recently it moved to a bigger site in Morecambe to meet growing customer demand.

As well as individuals, PHX also works with partners as a prime and a sub-contractor which allows it to further invest in its local communities. The company has built up partnerships with a range of organisations including Blackpool, Cumbria and Lancashire Councils, the Education & Skills Funding Agency, the Department for Work & Pensions and the National Careers Service.

Through these partnerships, it has delivered a number of contracts including Multiply, a free maths course, delivered in partnership with Lancashire, Cumbria and Blackpool Councils and AEB, a functional skills training course delivered in partnership with Cumbria Council and Newcastle College Group.

Recently, PHX Training was awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold Accreditation which credited the hard work the organisation does each year to develop its staff and company culture.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, visit here.

Published in