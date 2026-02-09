Weston College and GKN Aerospace Welcome 21 Foundation Apprentices

Weston College is celebrating the launch of its first cohort of Engineering Foundation Apprenticeships, with 21 learners enrolling with GKN Aerospace this week. This represents almost two thirds of all Foundation Apprenticeship starts nationally since the programme launched in August 2025.

The milestone comes as new national figures show that just 36 Foundation Apprentices have started across England in the first three months of the government-backed initiative, highlighting the significance of Weston College’s early progress in delivering the programme with GKN Aerospace.

Introduced by the government in August 2025, the Engineering Foundation Apprenticeship is designed to provide a supportive entry route into technical careers for young people who may not yet be ready to start a full Level 2 apprenticeship. Weston College’s partnership with GKN Aerospace has resulted in one of the largest early cohorts nationally, positioning the College and the employer as early adopters of the new pathway.

The 21 apprentices were officially onboarded this week, with Weston College staff attending the GKN Aerospace site to support induction and welcome learners onto the programme.

All recruits are enrolled on the Engineering Foundation Apprenticeship, which places emphasis on attitude, curiosity and motivation, rather than formal academic achievement. There are no minimum academic entry requirements, ensuring the programme is accessible to young people with the potential to succeed in engineering.

The Foundation Apprenticeship lasts eight months and is delivered through a block-release model, shared between Weston College and GKN Aerospace. The programme begins with a strong focus on employability skills, confidence building and workplace behaviours, before progressing into technical learning and practical industry experience.

On completion, learners can move on to a Level 2 Engineering Operative Apprenticeship, followed by a possible progression onto a Level 3 Engineering Technician Apprenticeship, creating a clear progression and career development pathway within the sector.

GKN Aerospace has taken a deliberately different and innovative approach to recruitment for the programme, focusing on potential rather than prior attainment. By removing minimum academic entry requirements and working closely with Weston College to reach young people who are NEET or at risk of becoming NEET, the company has widened access to engineering careers while building a strong future talent pipeline for the business.

The new apprentices have spoken positively about the opportunity and their future ambitions in engineering.

Harry said:

“I am excited about starting this foundation apprenticeship. I see it as an excellent entry point into a great career. I am passionate about mechanical and scientific work and prefer hands-on

“learning, which is why an apprenticeship is the ideal route for me. I am committed to building a long-term career with GKN Aerospace and am open to progressing to higher qualification levels in the future.”

Rubie added:

“This feels like the right opportunity for me as it aligns with my long-standing interest in engineering. I want to pursue my career ambitions while I am young and see this apprenticeship as a strong foundation for the future. I am open to seeing where the apprenticeship leads but would like to work towards a Level 6 qualification in the long term.”

With employer demand continuing to grow and further cohorts already under discussion, Weston College believes its partnership-led approach could help accelerate the national take-up of Foundation Apprenticeships.