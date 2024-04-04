Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Who is the New Skills Minister?

FE News Editor April 4, 2024
0 Comments
Luke Hall MP head and shoulder shot

The Department for Education has confirmed that Luke Hall MP is the new Minister of State for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education. The announcement comes days after we reported on Rob Halfon MP’s unexpected resignation and suspected that Hall could be a potential successor.

Hall Brings Wealth of Experience to FE

Hall, the MP for Thornbury and Yate, has previously served as Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party. He has also been Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. His appointment has excited and brought optimism to the sector.

As Skills Minister, Hall will oversee a broad and complex portfolio. This covers apprenticeships, technical education, adult skills, and higher education. He will need to work closely with sector stakeholders. The goal is to ensure that the skills system is responsive, agile, and effective in meeting the needs of learners, employers, and communities across the country.

Appointment Comes at Pivotal Moment

Hall’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the skills agenda. The country looks to build back better from the pandemic. It also aims to create a more inclusive, productive, and resilient economy. Many believe that Hall has the potential to be a transformative force for skills policy.

FE News on Who is the New Skills Minister?

For more insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the new Skills Minister, read our previous article, “Is Luke Hall the next Skills Minister?“. We delved into Hall’s background and the potential implications of his appointment. As the further education and skills sector enters this exciting new chapter, FE News will continue to provide the latest news, analysis, and expert commentary.

Published in: Education News UK, Higher Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .