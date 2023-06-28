YMCA Black Country Group caps recruitment drive by striking Gold with Investors in People Award

A Black Country charity that supports thousands of young people every year has capped one of its largest ever recruitment drives by securing a prestigious workforce award.

YMCA Black Country Group (YMCA BC), which has taken on 117 individuals over the past twelve months, has been named as a ‘Gold’ Investor in People, one of the highest standards achievable for training and developing your employees.

The organisation had to complete a lengthy assessment process of staff surveys, with more than 150 members of staff interviewed about their roles, their personal development, and the culture of the charity, which is heavily influenced by its ethos and values.

Following this stringent review, Investors in People praised the passion and commitment clearly shown by employees for the work they do, the trust they have in leaders and how embedded the values are in the language and actions of the YMCA BC.

At the heart of everything is making sure the organisation continues to make a difference in the local communities it operates, whether it’s the eight day nurseries it operates across the Black Country, the accommodation it provides young people and the youth provision it offers to children between the ages of 5 and 16.

Blantina Chipangura, Executive Head of HR and Ethos at YMCA BC, commented:

“We are thrilled to have progressed from Silver in 2020 to the Gold Award; most importantly, it illustrates we have practices that are engaging our workforce and creating positive outcomes and that we are an excellent place to work.

“Achieving the Gold Award reflects the dedication each member of staff has for the organisation. A happy and committed team is vital in ensuring we continue to deliver a positive impact in the communities we serve, helping young people to overcome challenges and live their best possible life.”

YMCA Black Country Group provides support to thousands of people across the Black Country and South Staffordshire.

It operates eight day nurseries across the region, providing high quality day care to children aged 0-5, with a curriculum developed by the YMCA BC to encompass its Christian values and encourage diversity and inclusivity.

The charity provides a mix of supported accommodation for young people who have found themselves homeless or need help taking the step into independent living and affordable ‘Y-Living’ accommodation for those who are employed and looking for their own place.

The organisation also supports individuals and families with skills building, employability and a community gym in West Bromwich that delivers affordable fitness opportunities for local people.

Steve Bavington, CEO of YMCA BC, added his support:

“It has been a challenging couple of years following the pandemic and the financial crisis, so to achieve Investors in People Gold is even more impressive.

“We’re so proud to have such a committed and passionate group of individuals living out the YMCA values of trust, compassion, hope and inspire in their day-to-day roles.”

Investors in People is an internationally recognised award to assess how an organisation performs against the “We Invest in People” framework; they advise on improving workplace culture through employee engagement, communication, and best practices.

Steve concluded:

“Even with the major recruitment drive last year proving a huge success, we are still looking for more staff to join, including nursery roles (from entry level apprenticeships to qualified practitioners) and a Christian Mission Co-ordinator to foster relationships with local churches and other agencies.”

Published in