From education to employment

Young Pastry Chef 2023 – Competition

Passion to Inspire January 24, 2023
Young Pastry Chef 2023 - Competition

Association of Pastry Chefs , British Culinary Federation , Craft Guild of Chefs and “ A Passion to Inspire “

When Great organisations come together to support and care about the next generation.

The competition is open to any pastry chef aged 23 years and under on the 1st of March 2023. The Candidate should be actively working in a hotel or restaurant kitchen, banqueting, college student or within any corporate/event catering environment.

It is an honour to announce the release of this brilliant competition and to Inspire more Pastry Chefs.

What a Great trip for the Winner to Milan – and such Great support from Wonderful People

