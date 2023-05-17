Youth Employment Week 2023 launches 3-7 July

Youth Employment Week is an annual week-long celebration of youth employment opportunities for young people aged 11-30. Its inaugural launch is on 3rd July 2023.

The theme for Youth Employment Week 2023 is OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL

Non-profit youth employment champions Youth Employment UK are proud to present an annual event commencing 3 – 7 July 2023. Youth Employment Week is a celebration of all things youth employment! Together, educators, employers and organisations are connecting young people to opportunities and support, and raising awareness of the benefits of hiring young people from all backgrounds.

Young People

Connect with great opportunities to build your skills, work experience and knowledge as well as finding youth friendly employment opportunities including apprenticeship, entry level and graduate roles.

Employers

Discover the benefits of hiring young people. Connect with them at every stage of their journey – and boost your engagement and recruitment strategy with the principles and practice of good youth employment.

Educators

Get free support and resources for the students and young people in your network, all mapped to the Gatsby Benchmark the JET framework. Help to support and connect students and learners on their journey to work.

Parents

Parents and carers – our free online courses and resources will support you to feel informed and inspired so you can help your child explore the huge range of options that best suit their interests, goals and needs.

Policy

Youth Employment Week provides a great opportunity to look at key youth employment policy that will support more young people into quality education, training and employment options.

