Adi Engineering Group supporting the community – St. Basils Big Sleepout

Leading Birmingham-based engineering firm raises thousands in support of youth homelessness by sleeping rough for a night

Multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group recently took part in St Basils Big Sleepout, an annual event whereby individuals sleep out for a night to raise money for vulnerable young people who are at risk of homelessness.

Every year, St Basils supports over 4000 young people across the West Midlands region, helping them to break the ‘cycle of homelessness’ by ensuring they receive the assistance they need to never become at risk of homelessness again.

With an estimated 120,000 young people being homeless or at risk of homelessness in the UK, and the added challenges introduced by the cost-of-living crisis and soaring house prices, it is more important than ever to increase our efforts to keep young and vulnerable individuals off the streets.

The St Basils Big Sleepout is the oldest, longest running annual event of its kind in the world, perfectly showcasing the kind-heartedness and generosity of individuals coming together to support the cause, with over £62,000 being raised this year.

Over 400 people slept outside on cardboard boxes, being entertained during the night with heartening Christmas tunes played by The Band of the West Midlands Fire Service, and provided with homemade food and hot drinks by charity Langar Aid.

Having already participated in the event for a number of years, 29 adi employees – as well as their family members – got involved and braced the cold, with the team raising an impressive £8,450.

“Though we are thrilled to have been able to raise such a substantial amount of money, one of the team’s main goals was to help raise awareness to the ever-growing homelessness not only in Birmingham, but in the whole of the UK, which is an issue that’s particularly close to our hearts,” commented Alan Lusty, CEO of adi Group.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone who took part in what I consider to be an exceptionally meaningful, eye-opening event. The support received by our team was overwhelming, and I’m delighted to say I can rely on a team that fully upholds adi’s values and goals as a business.”

As a socially responsible business dedicated to engineering a better future, adi Group strives to tackle both environmental and social issues of importance, both by implementing relevant internal initiatives and policies, and by assisting the local community by actively taking part in charitable events and activities.

Pauline Clarke, Business & Communities Fundraiser at St Basils, said:

“adi Group played a blinder in supporting our charity – we were truly blown away by the team’s fundraising efforts. adi are real veterans of the sleepout, and the support they have given us over the years has made a real lasting change to many young lives.”

Having established an ever-evolving continuous improvement culture that is held across the Group as a whole, the firm looks forward to continuing to develop and further support its local community with impactful events and initiatives.

