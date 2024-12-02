Beauty Students Provide Pamper Session for Carers

Beauty Therapy students from South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus put their skills to the test in a pre-festive season pamper session for 50 carers.

The session was organised by SERC’s Beauty Therapy team in collaboration with South Eastern Trust.

The Level 2 and Level 3 Beauty Therapy students welcomed the carers from across the local Trust area before offering back massages, mini facials and mini manicures.

Principal Lecturer, Fiona Quinn said, “We were delighted to host the pamper session, which offered valuable ‘me-time’ for fifty carers who are busy with caring responsibilities – quite often, finding it difficult to take time out for themselves. The session was win-win for everyone involved. Our students gained valuable experience engaging with clients and putting their skills into practice.”

She added, “We received some wonderful feedback from the carers, who thoroughly enjoyed the pamper session which included a bite to eat in the College Kitchen, and the opportunity to sit down, relax and have a chat with other carers following the treatments.”

One carer commented, “I enjoyed the manicure and the massage that came along with it. The student that gave me my manicure explained what she was doing throughout the process and gave me useful advice on how to keep my nails healthy in the future. Overall, it was a very welcoming experience”