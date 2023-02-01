Conference to showcase new initiatives for creating anti-racist society in UK

Prominent thinkers and campaigners in the fight to eradicate racism in the UK will meet in March to showcase new initiatives and launch an organisation to promote leadership from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The Black Leadership Group’s (BLG) third annual conference, called Make the path by walking it, will take place online on 21 March and conclude with the launch of the Institute of Black Leadership, a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).

The programme will open with a keynote address on The Race to the Top – an ambitious blueprint to unlock Britain’s potential, by Nazir Afzal OBE, who chaired the independent culture review of the London Fire Brigade.

Held on the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the event is sponsored by Jisc, the UK’s digital, data and technology agency focused on tertiary education, research and innovation. It will include insights into:

Anti-racist Wales 2030, the groundbreaking work in Wales which is unequivocally committed to becoming an anti-racist nation

equity by design programmes for employers in London

exciting innovations in curriculum design, co-created by further and higher education experts

a virtual anti-racist world, the first of its kind

desired characteristics of black leadership to meet the challenges of our time and future generations

professionals who are breaking down structural barriers, and much more

Stella Ngozi Mbubaegbu CBE, BLG co-founder and director, said:

“Over the past two years I have been inspired by the fresh thinking and innovations that are influencing the practice of anti-racism. Our allies, partners and affiliates are creating and trying out new pathways to the whole organisational sustainable change that is required for the long haul.

“We still have a long way to go, however. We are under no illusions and our conference will also highlight areas where more action is needed urgently and suggest solutions. We will question the impact of the Equality Act 2010 over the last decade and explore the implications of the Ethnic Representation Index, which is a new appraisal of the progress made by universities in England to become Anti-racist institutions.

“We want our conference to be a springboard for continued sustainable change and collaborative learning, inspiring ideas for stepping into new, albeit tough terrain, making the path to an anti-racist society by walking it at pace.

“The need for an anti-racist society is an urgent one.”

BLG says the conference is targeted at all levels of leadership in the Further and Higher Education system, schools, voluntary/community and public and private sector, and will be of special interest to decision-makers, thought leaders and all who have an interest in creating and sustaining an Anti-racist society.

Robin Ghurbhurun, managing director of further education and skills at Jisc, said:

“Jisc is delighted to be the sponsor for this year’s BLG annual conference. As the first non-education affiliated BLG organisation, our commitment to anti-racism strengthens year on year through the support of the BLG and key stakeholders.

“Through raising awareness and positive action we are seeing real cultural transformation across many aspects of our working practices and employee engagement. We are proud to support the work of the BLG in tackling racism across education and aligned sectors.

“This conference showcases success while exploring opportunities to innovate, influence and debate the key challenges and actions for unlocking the black dividend.”

Tickets for the conference are available here.

