Haringey’s first Family Hub is now open

Haringey has launched the first-ever family hub to support children, young people and their families, with the first venue opening its doors at the Triangle Centre in St Ann’s Road last week.

Haringey has committed to opening four Family Hubs within the borough before March 2025.

The hubs will support families with children and young people aged 0-19 or up to 25 years with SEND. They will bring services together in one place so that all families have access to information and support when they need it.

At the launch event on June 28, residents were able to visit stalls set up on the day to help inform them about all the services on offer. There was also an opportunity to discuss what support people would like to see commissioned within the hubs model going forward.

The programme has been made possible due to over £3 million of government funding being received from the Department of Education.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member of Children, Schools, and Families said:

“We want people to come along and take advantage of everything on offer. These hubs are going to part of Haringey’s landscape for years to come and will enable families to thrive and live their best lives.”

For anyone interested in receiving updates on the programme, the council will be hosting a series of online meetings. The next ‘Family Hubs Update and Q&A’ meeting is taking place via Eventbrite, see link below:

Tuesday 11 July – 6 to 7pm

