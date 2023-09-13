The CyberHub Trust scoops Community Inspiration Award 2023

The CyberHub Trust has been recognised at the 11th annual Community Inspiration Awards 2023 – winning a prestigious accolade at the glittering ceremony in Birmingham.

This award recognises an individual or team who has been innovative in creating opportunities for people to get into education, or complete their education, who otherwise would not have studied/achieved the grades.

Picking up the award for Education Service, the charity was nominated by the Regional Cyber Crime Unit West Midlands Region for its dedicated work in supporting digital literacy and helping people to access exciting jobs in the digital technology & cyber industries.

The annual Community Inspiration Awards are organised by the Community Foundation in Birmingham. The aim is to recognise outstanding contributions made by members of the community and/or staff from public sector organisations, charities, and businesses whose efforts have made a positive difference in the community and inspired others.

The CEO and Chair of Trustees of The CyberHub Trust, Michael & Julia Klonowski, were presented with the award by Professor Aleks Subic, Vice Chancellor of Aston University. Over 500 people attended the exciting event, with VIPs including: Minister of State (FCO) Andrew Mitchell MP, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, Police & Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, and the acting Bishop of Birmingham The Right Reverend Anne Hollinghurst.

Also attending the event were representatives from the Regional Cyber Crime Unit – West Midlands Region, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMET). Five students also joined The CyberHub Trust at the awards evening, enjoying a wonderful home-made curry while celebrating the runners-up and winners of the 15 awards.

CEO of The CyberHub Trust, Michael Klonowski, said:

“We are incredibly honoured to have received this award, particularly when up against so many other deserving and hardworking organisations.

“We focus on supporting people to gain the cyber and digital skills and knowledge they need to progress into successful careers within this industry and we do this by working in partnership with many stakeholders, including the National Crime Agency (NCA), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the police and other Government departments. We are committed to being as diverse and inclusive as possible, making sure we fully represent the communities we work with.

“Cyber is a fascinating and exciting sector, full of opportunity. We want to ensure everyone, regardless of age or background, has the chance to access these opportunities.

“I would like to thank the Regional Cyber Crime Unit – West Midlands Region for nominating us – and the fantastic support they provide to both the Charity and the people we work with. Thank you also to our other partners, including BMET, who help us to have the positive impact we do.”

Since its launch in 2020, The CyberHub Trust has worked in partnership with cyber and digital experts to deliver specialist training, apprenticeships and work experience to young people. Community Outreach is central to the charity’s work, including the provision of workshops, experience days and training courses.

The Trust works at sites within FE colleges and Institutes of Technology (IoTs) across the country, supporting students from all backgrounds, including those who are disadvantaged and/or neurodivergent and at risk. Many of these students have skills that are highly valued in the digital technology & cyber world and there are many excellent career opportunities available to them.

DS Ed Trimbee from Regional Cyber Crime Unit – West Midlands Region, said:

“The CyberHub Trust are so passionate in what they do. Making a real difference changing people’s lives and opportunities, it’s fantastic to see recognition of their work with this Community Inspiration Award.

“Partnering with The CyberHub Trust on a recent project, the impact and positivity Michael and Julia instil in those from challenging backgrounds truly was inspiring, they are worthy winners of this award. It was a pleasure and proud moment to witness their success on the evening at the awards ceremony.”

Vice Principal of the Birmingham Metropolitan College, Jan Myatt, said:

“We are so thrilled for all at the CyberHub Trust. The win was thoroughly deserved and we were delighted that we could be there to celebrate the moment with them.

“The work of the Trust is so important, and the opportunities it gives to our students incalculable – the doors that it opens and the insight it gives are something that our students would not have without them.

“Huge congratulations and thank you from all of us at BMET.”

