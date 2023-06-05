Thousands of Haringey families to benefit from new Family Hubs

Thousands of parents, children and young people in Haringey are set to benefit from the help and support offered by a quartet of Family Hubs thanks to a multi-million-pound investment by the council.

These one-stop shops will be the place to go for children and young people aged 0-19 years old or up to 25 for those with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and their parents, carers and wider families.

Services on offer will range from support with breastfeeding, learning and development, mental health, youth activities, and parenting support, to advice on volunteering, education and family relationships.

The project has been made possible after the council successfully secured £3.4m of government funding from the Department of Education.

The first hub is due to open in June at the Triangle in St Ann’s Road, with three others to follow in the northeast, central, and west of the borough by March 2025.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, said:

“We want all of Haringey’s children to have the very best start in life, so I’m really excited about this initiative and the imminent opening of our first hub.

“The hubs will bring services together in one place so that all families have access to information and support they need, when they need it.

“We’ve adopted a collaborative approach to developing the hubs and will continue to work together with the community to shape the design of the services on offer.

“We are immensely proud of the work we do to put families at the heart of everything we do, and the hubs will mean we can do even more for those who need our support.”

In line with the Haringey Deal, the programme is being co-produced with the community who have been asked for their views on the type of services they think should be offered.

All support will be aimed at improving the lives and the future of children and young people, with particular help for families going through tough times.

To support the Family Hubs, an online ‘Start for Life’ offer will be developed to focus on services from conception to 2 years old, ensuring that it’s a centralised point of call for communities and partners to access information.

For anyone interested in receiving updates, there are a series of public meetings taking place with those leading the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme’s delivery.

The next of the ‘Family Hubs and Start for Life – Update and Q & A’ series will take place at 6pm – 7pm on Tuesday 11 July. People can book tickets to attend this free meeting via Eventbrite here.

Further information will be posted on here.

