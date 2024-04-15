ACCA exam pass rates: March 2024

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in March 2024.

88,029 entered for the March sitting, which saw 102,626 exams completed. A total of 3,548 students completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates.

Commenting on the latest exam results, Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said:

“It’s great to see a strong set of results from the first exam session of the year. We’re pleased to see so many students making progress towards their goal of ACCA membership and congratulate all successful students from the March session.

“We’re committed to supporting our students’ career success and for all students who are ready to move to their next exam, or for those who are resitting, we encourage you to make full use of the fantastic resources available including My Exam Performance, our Practice Platform and our new digital platform, the ACCA Study Hub. The ACCA Study Hub is designed to provide extra support for students and tutors, it gives exclusive access to ACCA study materials on the web and mobile. It streamlines revision, helping to increase understanding and maximise exam preparation. The Study Hub content has been proven to show an increase in student pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

“All of these resources are highly rated by our students and are shown to improve motivation and pass rates for those who use them.

“If your next exam choice is Strategic Business Leader, read more on the exciting change to this exam which now includes pre-seen material and changes to the Strategic Business Reporting question format.”

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as qualified and ethical finance professionals.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 33,403 exams, of which 2,243 were made possible through remote invigilation.