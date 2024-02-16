Applications for year four of the Turing Scheme now open

On Thursday 15 February, applications for year four of the Turing Scheme opened. Schools, further education providers and higher education providers can now apply for funding for the 2024 to 2025.

The scheme has provided a range of opportunities for young people. The application window closes on Thursday 21 March 2024 at 4pm.

Find more guidance here.

Schools, colleges and universities can apply for funding here.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

“The Turing Scheme is maximising opportunities for more UK students, including those in further education, giving young people the life-changing opportunity to study or train abroad and develop their skills around the world.

“Now in its third year the scheme has gone from strength to strength with the latest figures showing that more than 40,000 students are set to benefit in this academic year, 60% of which are from disadvantaged backgrounds or underrepresented groups, up from 52% last year. I would encourage all colleges, schools and universities across the UK to apply to see for themselves the wealth of benefits this programme can bring.

“Not only is this an exciting way for students to learn new skills, but it also empowers individuals to step confidently onto the ladder of opportunity, enhancing their employability and global connections, and boosting their confidence along the way.”

