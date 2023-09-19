Durham University ranked Top 30 in Europe

Durham University has been ranked 27th in Europe in the new QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024, published today (Wednesday 20 September).

In its first World University Rankings focused on Europe, QS assessed 690 universities across Europe and ranked Durham in the top four percent – further confirming Durham’s place as one of the leading universities in Europe and solidifying its global reputation.

The new rankings are calculated from 12 individually weighted metrics. Among these, Durham was placed 15th for sustainability and 16th for employer reputation.

On sustainability, Durham research is world-leading and world-changing, encompassing climate change impacts from ice sheet melting to animal migrations, plus energy systems, hydrogen development, carbon capture and storage and environmental justice.

The University also recently agreed a new Sustainability Ambition Statement, which spells out how Durham will operate in the most sustainable way possible and includes two key targets: achieving net zero carbon by 2035 and biodiversity net gain by 2032.

This builds on the University launching its first Biodiversity Strategy, to enhance the campus as a place where wildlife can prosper and becoming a founding member of the Nature Positive Universities Alliance, a network of universities committed to restoring and preserving nature.

On employer reputation, Durham graduates are highly sought after by leading businesses. The University’s graduate employment rate, defined as the percentage of graduates who go on to paid work within 15 months of finishing their degree, is 94.8 per cent.

Durham University also ranks in the top 50 in Europe for both Academic Reputation and International Faculty.

Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, said:

“Durham is a world-leading university for research, education and wider student experience, and it is a credit to our outstanding staff that we are ranked among the top 30 universities across Europe.

“It is pleasing to see recognised in these new rankings both our commitment to sustainability and the high regard which the world’s employers hold our graduates.”

Durham is consistently ranked as one of the world’s leading universities. It is ranked 78th in the QS World University Rankings 2024, 7th in the Guardian University Guide 2024 and Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, and 8th in the Complete University Guide 2024. Durham is also regularly ranked in the top ten universities in the UK.

