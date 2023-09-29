Expert shares four signs the traditional route of university isn’t for you

Whether you’re currently in the final year of a-levels and college, or you’ve chosen to take a gap year, deciding whether the traditional route of going to university is right for you is a significant life choice.

While university can provide valuable education and opportunities, it’s not always the best fit for everyone. And with more options readily available, you may find that choosing an apprenticeship or going straight into full time employment is better for you.

Early career expert, and co-founder of online apprenticeship review and jobs board RateMyApprenticeship, Oliver Sidwell, has shared four signs that the traditional university route may not be suitable for you.

Clearer Career Path:

If you have a well-defined career goal or a specific skill set you want to develop, and you know that pursuing it doesn’t require a traditional university degree, then it might be more time efficient and cost-effective to explore alternative paths. On-the-job training, apprenticeships, online courses, or starting your own business could be better options depending on your goals.

You Value Practical Experience Over Theory:

Some individuals learn best by doing rather than studying theory in a classroom setting. If you find that hands-on experience and real-world application of skills is more appealing to you than academic coursework, you may want to explore options like work experience, apprenticeships, or trade schools, which prioritise practical training.

Financial Constraints:

The cost of attending university (which is around £66,560), including tuition, books, and living expenses, can be a significant financial burden, especially in today’s financial climate. If you are concerned about student loan debt and day-to-day costs and believe it would be challenging to manage financially, you may want to explore alternatives like part-time work or online education which can be more budget-friendly options.

You Have A Strong Working Background and Skill Set:

If you already possess strong workplace experience and a clear set of skills that demonstrates your ability and expertise in a specific field, pursuing a university degree in the same area might not be necessary. Employers often value practical experience and tangible results, and in some industries, having a portfolio or relevant certifications can be more valuable than a degree.

Oliver shared his advice, “Ultimately, the decision to pursue a traditional university education or explore alternative paths depends on your individual goals, interests, financial situation, and learning style. With all the information available, I’d recommend considering all options, researching the career paths that interest you most, and seeking guidance from mentors, career counsellors, or trusted advisors to help you make an informed decision that aligns with your aspirations and passions.”

