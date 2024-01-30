hundo launches Career CoPilot supporting thousands of students to confidently navigate their career journey.

Being a student is tough, especially when the world of work is changing faster than ever.

How do I know what my skills are?

What kind of careers are out there for me?

What career am I suited to?

Is SpaceTech real?

Where do I even begin?!

The questions are endless and the stress is real. We know that Career Guidance teachers and specialists do an excellent job, but they are equally stretched with the limited time and resources they have at their disposal.

At hundo, we believe everyone deserves a fulfilling career. That’s why we created hundo Career CoPilot, a powerful tool that unlocks students’ potential and guides them towards the right path. With personalised insights and a clear roadmap, Career CoPilot equips young people with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their careers.



Career CoPilot doesn’t replace Careers Guidance specialists, it enhances their work, allowing them to focus on the human aspect of career guidance and empower students to reach their full potential.

So how does it work?

Our AI engine is constantly learning and evolving, analysing millions of data points to make sure hundo Career CoPilot recommendations are accurate and up-to-date.

Not only that but our unmatched insights means that Career CoPilot leverages data from over 10,000 companies across 100 industries, pulling in details of 200,000+ job roles, with the specific skills needed for success in each role.

It’s not another search engine, Career CoPilot understands the individual skills, interests, and ambitions of the user as they onboard onto the hundo Campus, and generates a personalised experience that guides users towards their ideal career path.

Users gain insights into emerging trends and in-demand skills, ensuring they are equipped for the ever-evolving and rapidly changing future of work. We believe in the power of personalised guidance. hundo Career CoPilot provides tailored advice and encouragement, empowering students to take ownership of their career decisions.



We understand that choosing a career path can be stressful. hundo Career CoPilot prioritises students well-being, offering reassurance and promoting healthy career exploration free from undue pressure.

How can I find out more about Career CoPilot?

Join our exclusive online launch event on Jan 31st at 1pm GMT!

Tickets are free but space is limited, register below to secure your spot, learn more about Career CoPilot and hear from our educational experts on how our technology and AI can help students land their dream jobs as they explore the future of careers, education, and technology. See you there!

