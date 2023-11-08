It’s Student of the Year for Solent undergrad

Solent University, Southampton is powering women in the media as Sophie Humphrey, a final year studying TV Production, becomes the latest student to scoop a prestigious industry award, spelling big things to come.

Named Student of the Year at the 2023 Rise Awards, which took place at a glitzy ceremony at London’s historic Troxy on Wednesday 7 November, Sophie is the second Solent student in two years to take home the title.

Recognised for her dedication to her studies, as well as her talent in TV Production, Sophie was one of more than 400 women from around the world to receive a nomination at this year’s awards, highlighting the important nature of her win. Sophie, who was the first in her family to attend university, says:

“Rise is a community I plan to be a part of, and I feel privileged to have won an award with them so early on in my career.”

“I chose Solent because the course is practical, and the University puts an emphasis on gaining industry experience. My time as a student has gone so quickly and it’s been really rewarding working at different events and getting involved with the TV and live event society, Sonar Events. I have really felt a sense of community.”

Sophie’s win follows in the footsteps of Solent graduate, Holly Van Der Rest, who won Student of the Year at the 2021 Rise Awards and is now working in the broadcast technology industry.

Solent’s Senior Lecturer in TV Production and Postproduction Film and TV, Kate O’Driscoll, says:

“It’s great to see so many women thriving in the industry, and the Rise Awards is a great celebration of their talent.

“At Solent, we arm our students with the work-ready skills they need to thrive in their careers. Sophie’s fantastic win demonstrates our commitment to delivering an industry-standard education for our students and the next wave of talent coming through Solent.”

As well as Sophie’s win on Wednesday, graduate Kelsey Gallagher won Young Talent of the Year at this month’s Broadcast Sport Awards in a ceremony that recognises TV giants such as Sky and the BBC.

To find out more about Solent University’s courses in Film and TV, visit solent.ac.uk.

