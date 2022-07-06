Leeds Trinity University joint top in Yorkshire for student satisfaction

Leeds Trinity University has been named as one of the best mainstream* universities in Yorkshire for overall student satisfaction, according to the National Student Survey (NSS) 2022 results.

The institution achieved an overall satisfaction score of 80%, above the sector average. This places Leeds Trinity joint first in Yorkshire and the Humber, and joint 25th* in the UK for this measure.

The University scored particularly highly for learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, organisation and management, academic support, learning community and student voice – with satisfaction in these areas above the sector average.

The NSS 2022 results follow the recent publication of the Higher Education Statistics Agency’s Graduate Outcomes survey. This places Leeds Trinity University top in Yorkshire for employability, and 15th in the UK, with 97% of its graduates in employment or further study within 15 months of finishing their studies**.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: “When we say you are a name and not a number at Leeds Trinity University, we really mean it – and we are delighted to see that this personal and inclusive approach has made a real difference for our students.

“As we look forward, we remain committed to continuing to improve and enhance the University experience for our students, supporting them to realise their potential in our professional and supportive learning environment. As a University, we are particularly focused on employability and the very strong results of this year’s NSS and Graduate Outcomes survey demonstrate how we are working to ensure our students are equipped with the knowledge, practical experience and confidence to thrive as graduates.

“I am very proud of the excellent results today which are reflective of the outstanding support provided by my colleagues across the institution. I would like to thank them all for their continued commitment and dedication to our students at Leeds Trinity.”

Kelsey Howard-Matthews, incoming President of Leeds Trinity Students’ Union (LTSU), said: “Over the past year at Leeds Trinity, the University and Students’ Union have worked together closely to listen to what students have wanted and needed.

“As part of this, LTSU has worked hard to make sure that feedback from students is heard and acted upon. From course reps and student officers to sports team and society members, every student is encouraged to have their say and feedback on what could be improved at the University. I’m looking forward to what LTSU and the University will achieve in the next 12 months.”

The NSS is managed by the Office for Students (OfS) and gathers students’ opinions on the quality of their courses which helps to: inform prospective students’ choices; provide data that supports universities and colleges to improve the student experience; and support public accountability.

Leeds Trinity University is continuing to invest in the student experience through its Strategic Plan 2021-26, built around the four Strategic Pillars of ‘Education and Experience’, ‘People and Sustainability’, ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’. This is supported by the two key themes of Digital Futures and the Leeds City Region.

*Mainstream university: Non-specialist Higher Education Institution. The results (%) used in this analysis are rounded to whole numbers in line with common practice across the sector and some league tables.

**Graduate Outcomes, Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), published 2022. For more information see leedstrinity.ac.uk/gosurvey

