Marine engineering student sets sail on career voyage

Marine engineering student Lois Roberts is setting a course for her career as she heads to Croatia to work for holiday company Sunsail.

The 18-year-old Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student is venturing to Dubrovnik for the summer after landing a seasonal job as a floatilla technician on a variety of sailing boats on the Adriatic Sea.

Lois, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, has urged other students to follow their dreams, having secured the job after she attended a presentation day by Sunsail at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Rhos-on-Sea campus.

She said: “I would like to thank the staff for supporting me through the two years studying Marine Engineering at the Hafan campus in Pwllheli. The staff have given me the skills and encouraged me to achieve my goals.

“I am proud to have achieved what I have, in what is perceived to be a male-dominated job. My advice for anyone out there is, don’t let others’ opinions get in the way of what you really want to do in life.”

Lois has already achieved her Level 2 Marine Engineering at the Hafan site in Pwllheli, and is working towards her Level 3 qualification.

Following Sunsail’s presentation at Rhos back in February, Lois was invited to a follow-on interview a few weeks later, and was successful in securing a four-month seasonal employment maintaining sea craft in the Adriatic.

Staff and fellow students have already said ‘bon voyage’ to her as she embarks on what could be the first of many adventures.

Ellis Morey, Marine engineering lecturer said: “Lois has been a pleasure to teach, and has definitely contributed to a fun atmosphere throughout the two years.

“It has been amazing to see her grow in confidence and in her skills while she has been with us at the Hafan. We all look forward to seeing your progress in your future careers and no doubt you will be one to watch out for.”

Phill Masterson, Marine workshop technician said: “Having had the pleasure of working with Lois for the last two years at Hafan, I can honestly say how proud I am to have watched her confidence grow.

“Her attitude to the course has been second to none and I know that she will go far when Lois starts her new, seasonal career, and no doubt progress to many more, bigger adventures from this.

“Who knows, before long, Lois may well be captain of a Super yacht, cruising the sunny seas around the world.

“Congratulations Lois, and well done for following your dreams. The world is your oyster.”

Lois has promised to update her tutors of her progress in the new term so look out for the next instalment reporting on Lois’ adventures in the Adriatic.

For more information about the opportunities in Marine Engineering at Pwllheli, contact Ellis Morey, Marine Engineering Programme Leader: e.morey@gllm.ac.uk or click here.

