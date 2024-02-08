National Theatre partners with TikTok to inspire and support the next generation of creative talent

The National Theatre and TikTok today announce a new partnership to support skills for young people nationwide and spotlight careers in the creative industry.

The year-long partnership aims to inspire and upskill future theatre-makers, support the National Theatre’s work in widening career pathways and increase awareness of roles in the creative industry. The partnership combines the National Theatre’s in-depth connections with young people, schools and communities nationwide with the digital expertise and reach of international entertainment platform TikTok.

The partnership with TikTok will focus on supporting three of the National Theatre’s key nationwide programmes for young people, including Apprenticeships, National Theatre Collection and the Young People’s Programme which offers in-depth opportunities for 13–21-year-olds to develop their practical skills for a variety of roles in theatre, including Young Producers and Young Technicians.

Alongside the support of these programmes, the National Theatre’s work with young people and creative career pathways will be spotlighted in content on the National Theatre’s TikTok channel throughout the year. Content will explore backstage careers and routes into the sector, platform speakers and showcase technical skills behind the stage. TikTok will also support the National Theatre’s work in delivering training for teachers as well as the creation of curriculum supporting resources.

Marking National Apprenticeships Week, content will launch this week created in collaboration with the National Theatre’s current apprentices to showcase their paths into the industry.

Kate Varah, Executive Director of the National Theatre said:

“At the National Theatre we are committed to widening career pathways and supporting the future workforce of the creative sector. As such, we are delighted to announce a new partnership designed to specifically support our wide-ranging skills and training programmes to sustain the pipeline of talent into the industry. The joy of the National Theatre is that we can work at scale to inspire creativity, boost skills and open career pathways for the nation. It’s brilliant that we will not see our young participants spotlighted in content on TikTok, showcasing the range and amazing variety of roles available in theatre.”

Olenka Hodge, Social impact lead, TikTok EMEA, said:

“At TikTok we believe everyone should have the opportunity to turn their creative passion into a career. This partnership with the National Theatre is all about bridging the gap between young people and the creative industries, providing access to the amazing variety of roles that make theatre possible, from technical production through to on stage performance and digital expertise.

“We hope that, together with The National Theatre, we can continue to inspire the next generation of British talent and forge new pathways into the industry.”

Please click here to view the National Theatre’s TikTok channel.

