NPTC Group of Colleges Hosts Successful Family Fun Day in Croeserw Community Hub

NPTC Group of Colleges organised a vibrant Family Fun Day at the Croeserw Community Hub. The Skills Ranger Scheme event, funded by SPF Funding; in partnership with Wildfox Resorts, NPT Council, and NPT CVS, aimed to foster community engagement while showcasing the array of educational opportunities available within the Afan Valley.

The Family Fun Day served as a platform to introduce residents to the diverse range of full-time and part-time courses offered at Neath College, Afan College, and the Maesteg Construction Centre. Attendees had the chance to explore potential educational pathways and interact with college representatives to learn more about their options.

Local vendors added to the cheerful atmosphere by providing delicious burgers, ice cream, and face-painting services. Exciting activities such as the magic mirror photo booth and ‘have a go’ equipment stations delighted visitors of all ages, fostering a sense of joy and camaraderie throughout the day.

Various departments within the NPTC Group of Colleges curated interactive stands to showcase their specialities.

The construction department engaged attendees with table-making demonstrations for birdhouses, while the catering and hospitality department delighted taste buds with cakes and treats.

Commenting on the event, Gemma Charnock, Vice Principal: Corporate & Group Company Secretary at NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the Family Fun Day. It was heartwarming to see members of the Afan Valley Community come together to explore educational opportunities and enjoy a day filled with laughter and fun.”

The event underscored NPTC Group of Colleges’ commitment to community engagement and educational outreach, strengthening ties with the local community while empowering individuals to pursue their educational aspirations.