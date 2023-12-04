Porto Business School rises six positions in the Financial Times

Porto Business School has once again been ranked among the top business schools in Europe for the 12th consecutive year.

The results of the ranking released by the Financial Times show that the business school of the University of Porto has climbed six places compared to the previous year, currently occupying the 53rd position.

This ranking is the result of Porto Business School’s performance in several categories, including Executive Education, where it ranks 30th and 29th in Custom and Open Executive Education, respectively; Executive MBA, where it ranks 56th; and Global MBA, which places the International MBA at 43rd position.

According to José Esteves, the dean of Porto Business School,

“it is a source of pride for Porto Business School to once again be featured in the Financial Times ranking. We continue to demonstrate positive progress, reflecting our capacity for improvement and adaptation to the ever-changing demands of the world, particularly in terms of digital development and a focus on sustainability.”

He further states, “This distinction attests to the success of our efforts in becoming a national and international benchmark institution, committed to fostering innovation and education, with a focus on fundamental areas of management such as leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.”

The 2023 edition of the Financial Times ranking, which highlights the best business schools in Europe, includes 90 institutions, with top positions held by countries like France, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

It’s worth noting that, unlike some other schools in the ranking, Porto Business School competes in only three of the four categories contributing to this classification. Given the close and fruitful collaboration between Porto Business School and the Faculty of Economics of the University of Porto, both entities are jointly named for the Financial Times ranking (University of Porto | FEP-PBS).

