Rural Skills trio hoping for success at ALBAS finals

@BordersCollege students Amy Young, Stephanie Bartlett and Campbell Strang are celebrating after being selected as finalists for the ALBAS, Lantra Scotland’s much-anticipated Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills.

Staff from Borders College recently submitted nominations and were delighted to learn that the students had been shortlisted for the finals.

Last year, Borders College student Felix Meister won in the Higher Education category and Jack Forsyth was runner-up in the Agriculture category, and this year’s trio will be hoping to emulate that success.

Amy Young is in her final year of Horse Care at Borders College and works 4-5 days a week with Jane Clark, looking after competition horses. Amy’s Lecturer, Stacey Swanston, said:

“Amy is a fantastic young woman who, for the past two and a half years, has demonstrated a real passion for working with horses and in the equine industry. Her course work is immaculate and extremely accurate. I wish her every success at the ALBAS finals.”

Stephanie Bartlett has just completed her HNC Animal Care and is now looking forward to studying towards a degree in Animal Science. Claire Ritchie, Achievement Coach for Rural Skills at Borders College, said:

“Stephanie’s journey through our Animal Care program has been nothing short of remarkable, highlighting not only academic excellence but also extraordinary personal growth, resilience, and commitment to the welfare of others. Her journey from a student facing early dismissal by the education system to a thriving individual pursuing higher education is inspiring. I’m delighted that she has been selected as a finalist at the ALBAS and wish her all the very best.”

Campbell Strang recently completed the NC Gamekeeping course at Borders College before securing a Modern Apprenticeship with Atholl Estates. Campbell’s Lecturer Garry Dickson said:

“Campbell’s self-confidence has grown, and his work ethic is exemplary. He has shown dedication in his studies and is proud to be part of the Estate community. His good humour and ability to get on with everyone is plain to see and I am confident with people like Campbell in the rural community we can secure a sustainable countryside. I wish him good luck at the finals!”

The ALBAS recognise the achievements of individuals, employer partnerships and training providers in land-based and aquaculture, as well as raising the profile of training and employment opportunities and highlighting the benefits to employers of a well-trained and highly skilled workforce.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday 7th March 2024 at a prestigious evening ceremony at the Crieff Hydro, where the winners will be announced.

The College would like to wish the students all the very best at the finals.