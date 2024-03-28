Salford Business School collaborates with Manchester United

Salford Business School’s undergraduate BSc Business Management with Sport course is once again collaborating with Manchester United. Following a successful guest talk towards the beginning of 2024, work has continued with the Manchester United’s Emerging Talent Programme team, and they are now welcoming five lucky second year students the opportunity to undertake a three-week placement with their team.

The students selected will be helping to support Manchester United’s Emerging Talent Team to with events across Greater Manchester over the Easter period. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the University of Salford students to experience events management at a top-level football club like Manchester United.

In addition, all final year students on the BSc Business Management with Sport course have been given the opportunity to plan a grassroots tournament, assisted by the Emerging Talent Team at Manchester United. Students will plan and deliver the event alongside the team in March 2024.

Paul Walters, Programme Lead for BSc Business Management and Sport at the University of Salford, commented:

“I’m thrilled that we are able to continue workingwithManchester United. The generous placement opportunity the club has offered to our students will give them invaluable experience of the inner workings of the Manchester United brand, as well as allowing them to gain real-world experience and put their classroom knowledge to the test. Our proximity to a huge football club like Manchester United is a real benefit for our students on this course, and I look forward to further collaboration on future projects.”

James McGerity, Emerging Talent Coach at Manchester United, added:

“We as an Emerging Talent Team have really enjoyed collaborating with the University of Salford. Our ‘why’ is all about giving people and ideas a chance, and this collaboration has seen this happen in abundance. Having the students support our events has not only given them some crucial industry experience but has also helped us with our engagement scale across the city and wider recruitment areas. In turn, this allows us to engage with more young people’s aged U9-U14 so this demonstrates the clear success of our Uniting Universities project!”

The BSc Business Management and Sport course can be taken with or without a placement year. Find out more about the course: BSc (Hons) Business Management with Sport | University of Salford.