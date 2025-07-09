STEM Against Hunger: Students Redesign the Future of Food

BIEA’s 2025 STEM Competition highlights global student solutions to agriculture and food security in a changing climate

Young innovators from around the world were celebrated at the BIEA STEM Competition 2025 Award Ceremony, held virtually to honour the finalists of this year’s global competition.

The event marked the culmination of months of work by students aged 6 to 21, who were challenged to address one of the world’s most urgent issues:

How can we sustainably feed a growing global population in the face of climate change?

This year’s theme, “How can we use STEM to help deliver sustainable agriculture and food security in the face of climate change?” inspired students to design science-based, practical solutions for the future of food. Finalist projects ranged from aeroponic systems and crop alternatives to biodegradable farming tools, showcasing remarkable innovation across the board.

“We saw projects covering everything from rice and mushrooms to chocolate and coffee,” said Dr Alex Holmes, Head of STEM at BIEA and Lead Judge. “The students demonstrated both scientific depth and real innovation.”

Entries were submitted from more than 20 countries, with students using reports, artwork, videos, and prototypes to bring their ideas to life. A distinguished panel of judges, comprising experts from education, industry, and sustainability, joined the ceremony from across the globe to celebrate the finalists’ achievements.

Support from the Ellison Scholarship helped amplify this year’s competition, encouraging students to think both globally and practically about the intersection of climate and food systems.

Mr Mawutor Alifo of the Ghana High Commission, who presented one of the top awards, remarked: “It was truly inspiring to see such energy and commitment from young people around the world. Their passion for food security and climate action gives us real hope for the future.”

Professor D’Maris Coffman of UCL emphasised the wider impact of the competition: “Developing transferable skills, like communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, is essential for building a sustainable future.”

The award ceremony also welcomed back BIEA Youth STEM Ambassadors Arabella Eales and Catherine James, who reflected on how the competition influenced their personal journeys into STEM and sustainability.

The event concluded with a virtual group photo and exciting updates on BIEA’s next steps, including BIEA STEM Stars, regional STEM outreach programmes, mental health training for mentors, and a refreshed competition calendar from July onwards.

The BIEA STEM Competition 2025 Award Ceremony was a celebration not just of winning teams, but of the global community of young minds using science, creativity, and collaboration to reimagine a more sustainable future.