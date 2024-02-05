Talented student exhibits own businesses at local market

A creative and dedicated student has been commended for her incredible performance at local market.

Agata Hendzel, who is currently enrolled in the Level 4 Creative Enterprise course at HSDC’s South Downs Campus, exhibited her two businesses at Portsmouth’s annual ‘We Create’ market, which was visited by over 7000 shoppers.

The market, which hosted 52 exhibitors, was an excellent opportunity for independent businesses to showcase their designs and products to a large number of individuals. The market was Agata’s first, and she achieved tremendous trading success impressing lecturer Paul.

Beyond the market success, Agata also showcased her charisma and expertise during a successful radio interview where she was able to reflect on her achievements. The combination of artistic flair, business acumen, and a positive outlook positions Agata for continued success in her creative endeavours.

Paul Parsons, who teaches Creative Enterprise, said:

“Agata’s achievements have highlighted the impressive progress made in just four months since the commencement of the course.”

In emphasizing the ethos of the course, Paul shared a valuable piece of advice, stating:

“On the Creative Enterprise course, I tell students to build their own dreams or someone else will hire you to build theirs. This resonates with the philosophy of empowering students to take charge of their creative aspirations and carve their own path to success.

Agata’s achievements serve as a testament to the efficacy of this approach, showcasing the tangible results that emerge when talent, hard work, and a visionary mindset come together.”

In addition, Portsmouth City Council Leader, Cllr Steve Pitt expressed the commitment to fostering the growth of local talented students and supporting their business ideas to transform them into successful entrepreneurs. Steve added:

“We are dedicated to providing ongoing support, and affirm our willingness to assist in any way possible.”

This recognition from the local council underscores the importance of community backing for budding entrepreneurs and signifies a positive collaboration between educational institutions and local government to nurture and celebrate the achievements of young, creative minds in Portsmouth.

