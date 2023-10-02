UK visa fees for international students to increase from 4 October

The cost of a UK visa fee application will from 4 October increase to as much as £1,500 per person. It signifies a move away from a policy to reduce net migration to one that sees immigration to the UK as a revenue stream, says Fragomen, the world’s leading provider of immigration services.

The new immigration fees are:

Certificate of sponsorship (employment) – £239.

Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies – £25.

Visa fee per applicant student when outside of the UK – £490.

Visa fee per applicant when outside the UK for other routes – £719 if out of the country for less than three years and £1,420 if outside the UK for over three years.

Visa fee per applicant inside the UK – £827 if the country for less than three years and £1,500 if in the UK for over three years.

Immigration Skills Charge (employment) – £1,000 for the first year and £500 for subsequent years.

Further increased to the Immigration Health Surcharge, currently £624 per adult and £470 per child or those holding a Student visa, will also increase later this year.

The cost is always a factor to those looking to undertake international study and although not comparable to employment routes, additional restrictions placed on international students coming into force from January 2024 could prompt students to look elsewhere.

Naomi Goldshtein, a Director at Fragomen comments:

“The UK has a global reputation of having some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world which attract a talented and diverse population.

“The UK immigration system is designed to attract the brightest and best genuine students offering a clear immigration pathway into employment.”

“However, such fee increases could make the UK less attractive and deter international talent from considering the UK.”

Published in