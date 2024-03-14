Unlocking Financial Success: Most Lucrative Part-Time Student Jobs

Amidst the cost-of-living crisis, higher education students are increasingly seeking ways to support their exciting university life with additional income. According to the National Student Money Survey, the average student living cost was over £900 per month in 2023. And while just over half (53%) of students rely on their parents for money, 56% have a part-time job, earning them an average of £544 per month.

Aaron Kirkwood, Head of Sales and Marketing at Abodus Student Living, a leading expert in providing private student accommodation in Leeds, Newcastle, and all over the UK, said:

“Part-time jobs not only provide financial stability but also offer valuable experiences that can enhance a student’s skill set. They teach them financial independence and responsibility, along with an array of soft and hard skills. Overall, a part-time job helps the students learn vital life lessons and better navigate their adulthood.”

Here are some of the most lucrative part-time jobs students can consider to gain more financial independence during their university journey.

Tutoring – £23.33 per hour

If a student excels in a particular subject, tutoring can be a lucrative part-time job. Many students in primary, secondary and higher education seek help outside the classroom, creating a demand for tutors.

Whether it’s assisting with homework, test preparation, or providing general academic support, tutoring allows students to share their knowledge while earning extra income, an average of £23.33 per hour. It also gives them the opportunity to tutor online, fitting more with their flexible schedule.

Freelance writing or content creation – £19.06 per hour

Aaron Kirkwood said: “Remote jobs are becoming the norm, and they can fit very well with students’ flexible schedules. With strong writing skills, they can explore freelance opportunities in content creation. Websites, blogs, and online publications often look for student writers to produce engaging content on a range of topics, and if they have a knack for student life, many publications will welcome their insight, helping them turn their experience into a paying job.”

Freelance writing can strengthen students’ writing abilities while also earning them a decent income, which can vary depending on the publication and the gig. Nevertheless, uk.indeed.com has identified that the average pay per hour for freelance writers is £19.06.

Research assistant – £16.13 per hour

Many university departments offer part-time positions for research assistants, which not only provides students with the opportunity to work closely with faculty members but also contributes to their academic growth.

Research assistant positions often pay well, about £16.13 per hour, offering students a chance to earn while gaining valuable insights into their field of study.

Dog walker or pet sitter – £11.02 per hour

For students who love animals, working as a dog walker or pet sitter can be a fulfilling and lucrative part-time job. Many pet owners require assistance in walking and caring for their pets during the day. Students can reap the benefits of a flexible schedule while earning extra income (an average of £11.02 per hour) and enjoying the companionship of furry friends.

Virtual assistant or online customer support – £10.99 per hour

Another remote role for students that’s possible due to the digital boom is a virtual assistant or online customer support representative. Tasks may include managing emails, scheduling appointments, or handling customer inquiries, giving students the chance to develop organisational and communication skills.

Pay-wise, virtual assistants earn an average of £10.99 per hour.

Receptionist – £10.91 per hour

Working as a receptionist can be a rewarding part-time job for university students looking to gain valuable skills in customer service and communication, data entry, and managing a Customer Relationship System.

Being a receptionist has financial rewards, too, with a standard receptionist job earning students an average of £10.91 per hour. The job role also offers you the opportunity to network within a professional environment and boost your career prospects. UK’s hospitality industry is very well-developed, and many medical offices, gyms, and businesses hire receptionists to manage front desk duties. It is surely a job that will enhance your CV.

Conclusion

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, finding the right part-time job can make a significant difference in a student’s financial well-being and overall satisfaction. By exploring opportunities such as research assistantships, freelance writing, tutoring, virtual assistance, or receptionist, students can not only fund their way through university but also gain valuable experiences that will benefit them in their future careers. Balancing academics with a part-time job may be challenging, but the financial stability and professional growth are well worth the effort.