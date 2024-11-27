Vietnam partnership secures college place in equality and diversity award finals

COLEG CAMBRIA’S commitment to inclusivity, equality and diversity has seen it again reach the finals of a prestigious national awards.

The college – based in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – will contest the British Council Award for Excellence in International Work category at theAssociation of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards.

Cambria was commended for its work in education on the international stage; the accolade relates to a visit by Level 2 and Level 3 Health and Social Care students to Vietnam last year, where they spent two weeks with women at a social support centre and students at local primary schools, delivering workshops on conversational English and the Welsh language.

The trip was organised by Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Deeside, in partnership with Challenges Abroad, which delivers and leads ethical adventures for young people all over the world, with funding provided by the UK Government Department of Education’s Turing Scheme.

Lisa said the “incredible opportunity” will lead to a long-standing relationship between the college and the communities they visited in areas including Ho Chi Minh and Mekong Delta.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “Cambria was the first college to participate on the Challenges Abroad Vietnam pilot programme, so it was a huge privilege.

“Our time there, especially at the women’s centre, was a real life lesson. This programme will continue to develop and introduce vital life skills to help these women become more independent and hopefully go on and have families and careers of their own.

“For the learners it was very emotional but also built their confidence and showed them another side to health and social care.”

She added: “To be a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards is a real honour and reinforces our determination and commitment to providing our learners with opportunities on the international stage while continuing to support and forge new partnerships with communities the world over.”

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams said the college’s focus on diversity and inclusivity is a “key priority” for both staff and learners and said: “To once again be recognised by the AoC is an honour, this was an incredible and eye-opening experience for our students and staff and paves the way for further projects and placements with our global partners.”

All nominees will now be visited by independent assessors before the winners are announced at a ceremony next March.