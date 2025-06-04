Young Creatives Tackle Smart Glasses Design Challenge

Students at Bradford College have been given the unique opportunity to design packaging for a new range of smart glasses.



The competition by Zanco, a digital tech firm set up by former Bradford College student Shazad Talib, will see Professional Services and Leisure learners compete to design the best packaging for new Zanco Smart Glasses.



The idea for the glasses came after Shazad took a trip to Los Angeles in 2019. Faced with bright sunlight, Shazad found himself constantly switching between prescription glasses when indoors and sunglasses outdoors.



While photochromic lenses were available, Shazad imagined a more functional, user-controlled alternative: glasses with lenses that could change shade through technology, allowing users to adjust lens darkness to their personal preference.

After several years of product development, the impressive cutting-edge wearable technology allows shade and light levels to be changed by swiping the side of the frame. Now, the glasses are ready to launch, Bradford College students are ready to assist as an important part of the product development and rollout strategy.



As a former student, Shazad says returning to collaborate with Bradford College is very poignant. Inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs is a priority for Shazad, who believes today’s young people are future innovators who will shape the world and emerging technologies.



Shazad Talib, CEO of Zanco, said:



“Collaborations like this are incredibly important to me because they allow me to give back to the place where my journey began. Bradford College played a key role in shaping my early ambitions, so being able to return and offer students hands-on industry experience feels deeply rewarding. These projects give young people the chance to work on real innovation, build confidence, and see what’s possible when creativity meets opportunity.”



Students have researched the product and are now exploring their creative skills through the packaging design competition. Consideration of colour schemes, themes, and visual elements that appeal to potential customers is needed, as well as thinking about persuasive terms and selling points that highlight the product’s key features.



Furkan Uddin, Head of Professional and Leisure Services, added:



“It’s always fantastic when former students and alumni come back to us to share their knowledge and help the next generation of entrepreneurs. This is a phenomenal opportunity for our students to not only gain recognition for their design but also be part of an international product launch. Live business briefs like this give our learners exceptional business experience and prepare them fully for the world of work.”

The top design chosen by Zanco’s CEO will be announced on 10th June at a celebration event at The Grove Restaurant at Bradford College. First prize is an exclusive pair of Zanco ANC/ENC headphones, plus an official statement of recognition from CEO Shazad Talib.



The second prize is a pair of quad-driver Zanco ANC/ENC Wireless Earbuds, with a pair of standard Zanco Wireless Earbuds given to the third-place student.



Zanco has collaborated with globally recognised designer-wear brands and has partnered with leading SIM card operators and major retailers. As Zanco continues to grow and expand, Shazad plans to dedicate more time and resources toward developing opportunities within the education sector and for Bradford College students.



