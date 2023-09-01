20 Years, 20 Voices: Dr Sam Parrett CBE

September 2023 marks the beginning of our 20th anniversary celebrations at FE News!

One way we’ll be celebrating is every day throughout September we will be posting short videos site-wide from thought leaders, influencers and friends of FE News.

There will be 20 voices for the 20 years of FE News, reflecting back on how the FE sector has evolved over the last 20 years and looking to the future of the sector.

Sponsored by the FE Collective, this a series not to miss!

To kick off this epic new series, we have Dr Sam Parrett CBE discussing the last 20 years of FE and looking forward to the future and what this could hold.

Sam has worked in the FE Sector for more than 20 years, experiencing the many government reshuffles and new PMs and Ministers.

Sam runs through some of the major changes, including funding, white papers and Good for me, Good for FE.

There has been so much change over this period and as a sector we have adapted and responded to these changes.

Published in