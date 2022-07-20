Bright Horizons completes a hat-trick of 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ accolades

July 20, 2022: The 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list was launched this morning by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Bright Horizons among 263 ranked organisations.

It is another fabulous honour for Bright Horizons, which sees the company now appearing in three 2022 Great Place to Work® UK lists. Bright Horizons has featured as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women since this list first started in 2018. Earlier this year, Bright Horizons was also named in the first-ever UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing and this was swiftly followed by its 17th year in a row appearance on the UK’s Best Workplaces (Super Large category) list.

What this latest recognition confirms about Bright Horizons:

Bright Horizons is a great workplace FOR ALL, including women.

Bright Horizons is an organisation where people trust each other and employees are able to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

Bright Horizons supports the different identities women hold and ensure their daily experiences are positively and consistently experienced.

Bright Horizons recognises that women are a valuable talent pool and strive for fair representation of women in the workforce and throughout management.

Bright Horizons is committed to putting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the heart of its organisation so that the entire Bright Horizons family is open to, and inclusive of, everyone. The expectation exists at Bright Horizons that all colleagues will treat each other with respect by listening to different viewpoints, opinions, thoughts and ideas and embracing a culture of inclusion.

Ros Marshall, Managing Director UK at Bright Horizons, said:

“It is a wonderful honour to be recognised again in this prestigious list. We value and celebrate the unique experiences, perspectives and identities of every individual in our diverse family. Together, we strive to ensure our work and early years environments are welcoming, inclusive and equitable. Our company is shaped by our HEART values, Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Respect, and Teamwork. We are proud that they remain our guiding principles and help to create our working environment and a culture that is fair for all.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains:

“Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best WorkplacesTM for Women that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about. Only by first identifying the gaps in workers’ experiences can organisations truly take action to close them, which is why analysing employee experience is important. We are proud that the data and insights we provide organisations helps on that continuous journey – and it’s wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”

This latest achievement marks a remarkable few months for Bright Horizons in terms of plaudits. In addition to making the grade on the 2022 Great Place to Work® UK lists, Bright Horizons and its colleagues have received some fabulous accolades:

Danielle Hamer (Regional Director) and Jodi Roth (Nursery Manager) were both recently included in Business Women in Education’s inaugural Women to Watch list

(Regional Director) and (Nursery Manager) were both recently included in Business Women in Education’s inaugural Women to Watch list HR Business Partnering Team shortlisted for a CIPD team of the year award

shortlisted for a CIPD team of the year award Finalists in three Nursery World Award categories:

Outstanding Contribution : Carole Henderson, Professional Development Partnership Manager

Health and Wellbeing : Introduction of Bright Beginnings curriculum

Business Development : Back-Up Care service at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust

categories: : Carole Henderson, Professional Development Partnership Manager : Introduction of Bright Beginnings curriculum : Back-Up Care service at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust Marketing team has recently won two golds and a silver for its advertising campaigns:

Gold at The Drum Awards for Search 2022 in the Most Effective Use of Data or Insights category

Gold at the UK Digital Growth Awards 2022 in the Integrated Search Campaign of the Year category

Silver at the UK Paid Media Awards 2022 in the Best Integrated Paid Media Campaign category.

Ros Marshall, Managing Director UK at Bright Horizons, continued:

“Our hard-working colleagues all deserve this recent recognition. In our view early years education and nursery provision, which addresses the trilemma of quality, availability and affordability must be at the centre of any government policy for social mobility and economic growth. We are privileged to have data and insights from surveys with our own nursery parents, as well as a wider working parent community through our Work and Family Services. Their feedback helps us to understand what is important for families regarding their children’s care and education. We share this information in government consultations and with our clients to help them develop their own understanding and strategy to support families at work.

“We are committed to ensuring that skilled and well-supported practitioners are key to the quality of our early years services. We continually review and adapt our rewards and benefits for our colleagues and remain immensely proud of our industry-leading training and development, which provides our colleagues with a rewarding career path.”

Published in