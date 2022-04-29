Cognassist Brings an DE&I Neurodiversity Solution to the Workplace, Launching with a Free Neurodiversity in The Workplace Masterclass

Cognassist has worked in the education for over 5 years to identify and support cognitive differences and neurodiversity in a learning environment, improving confidence and outcomes of learners across the UK.

Now, Cognassist is taking its expertise into the working world, with an equality, diversity and inclusion solution for neurodiversity. Our mission is to create a world where everyone can learn, work and thrive in an environment that values and empowers diverse talent. Cognitive diversity can no longer be overlooked. Cognassist wants to help organisations build a diversity-led employment experience, with access to cognitive assessment at onboarding, neurodiversity upskilling for HR professionals and providing Learning and Development teams with cognitive data to increase personalisation and engagement.

There are still many fears and misconceptions around neurodiversity that prevent people from accessing and progressing in work. Creating a culture of neuro inclusion requires ongoing support and effective policy. From our years working with education providers, we offer guidance and training into reasonable adjustments, your rights and responsibilities under the law and how managers and staff can support neurodiversity day to day.

Happily, the conversation around neurodiversity in the workplace has been growing steadily, and people are beginning to understand the benefits and competitive advantage that a neurodiverse workforce can bring. Large companies like Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, IBM, and JP Morgan Chase have all implemented changes or are in the early stages of overhauling their HR processes to access and attract neurodiverse talent. We offer ways to empower diverse innovation through giving every employee access to their personalised cognitive report, evidence-based strategies and techniques to improve ways of working and build awareness and empathy at every level of an organisation.

However, it’s not enough to preach diversity – you must act. Our free Neurodiversity in the Workplace Masterclass offers all the fundamentals HR and business leaders need to understand, plan and action effective and truly inclusive strategies. With four episodes that explore why neurodiversity in the workplace matters, the science behind cognition and neurodiversity, how to kickstart your neurodiversity journey from the bottom-up and top neuro inclusive practices to supercharge your DE&I strategy.

Evidence shows that diverse organisations are twice as likely to meet financial targets and six times more likely to be innovative. Yet, encouraging diversity requires flexibility, and more and more employees want to work for organisations that take their wellbeing and workplace environment seriously. No organisation can afford to lose out on the clear advantages of creating a diverse and thriving culture that fosters different ways of thinking. It’s time to join the Cognitive Revolution!

