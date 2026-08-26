Family Affair at S&R as Mother and Daughter Secure Major Industry Qualifications 

A Kingswinford mother and daughter are celebrating the next stage of their career development after completing a major ‘utilities’ diploma at the same time.

Julie and Alysia Totney both work in the multi-utility department at S&R Construction and worked together to achieve their Level 3 Diplomas in Network Construction Operations for the water sector.

The duo, who have worked with the business for eight and six years respectively, are now qualified to design and project manage the lay-out of complex water systems used in major residential, commercial and industrial schemes.

This will support the firm’s ambitious growth plans to increase turnover across the business to £70m by 2026.

“We’ve got a very close relationship both at home and at work, so it was nice to support each other through the next stage of our personal development,” explained Julie, who has recently been promoted to Multi-Utilities Projects Director.

“The course is very competency driven and you have to deliver up to five practical examples of your work, which shows you understand the complexities and technical elements of designing water systems for use on live sites.”

She continued:

“It was great to pass the diplomas at roughly the same time, although Alysia’s age meant she was quicker with the learning than I was.”

S&R Construction is a major employer in the Kingswinford area, employing nearly 400 people across its multi-utilities, groundworks, traffic management and open market housing divisions.

It invests heavily in the development of every member of staff and has worked hard to create a family-like culture throughout the business, with Steve and Tracey Sankey joined at the helm by sons Chris, Jamie and Ryan.

This appears to flow throughout the different departments, with Julie and Alysia joined by seven other relatives in warehousing, estimation and operations.

Julie said:

“To be fair it adds to the family environment at S&R and I think that also translates into the level of personal service our customers receive. We’re all really passionate about doing a good job for clients and that means they continually come back to us with more projects.”

Alysia who also recently passed her Foundation Diploma in Low Voltage Electrics, continued:

“I never thought I’d be studying the same thing as my mom, but it was really useful to bounce ideas off each other and gain support when I’d hit a challenge. Importantly, we’re now highly competent in designing water systems, which means we can take even more projects on for the business.”

Steven Sankey, Managing Director at S&R Construction, concluded:

“Julie and Alysia are fantastic members of our team and sum up all that is good about S&R.

“They’re committed, passionate and knowledgeable and always keen to take on more responsibility and technical competences. I’m delighted they’ve passed their Level 3 diplomas at the same time – well done the Totneys!”

Traditionally, the main thrust of S&R Construction’s activity has been as a multi-utility service provider, laying nearly 1.2 million metres of gas, water and electricity mains across the UK.

Accredited to the Gas Industry, National Electric and Water Industry Registration Schemes, the company holds several framework contracts for Colas and Network Plus, as well as delivering local authority contracts for Dudley Council.

Versatility and diversification have been at the heart of the firm’s growth, with the last seven years seeing the group add its own groundworks and traffic management divisions and investing in the launch of two housing development companies to solve the need for new homes required in the UK.