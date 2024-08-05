How Flora is flying the flag for Wearside’s oldest business

An international student from the University of Sunderland(@sunderlanduni) is making a significant impact on Wearside’s oldest business through her innovative approach to business success.

Founded in 1827 as a sailmaker, Speedings Ltd has continuously adapted its core business over the past two centuries. Today, it produces lifesaving personal safety products for emergency services across the UK.

To support its growth plans and tackle the challenges of a competitive international market, this family business is embracing the University’s Management Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (mKTP) programme. This initiative aids business innovation by enhancing production and workforce capabilities.

An mKTP is a three-way collaboration between a business, the University, and a recently qualified graduate or postgraduate – known as the mKTP Associate. The graduate manages the project on behalf of the company, with the University providing expertise. Each project can last up to three years.

Flora Samosir, from Indonesia, is studying for a PhD at the University and is the mKTP Associate for Speedings.

She said:

“I am thrilled to be part of this innovative project which provides a unique opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world challenges.

“This practical exposure has not only enhanced my understanding of operational processes but has also enriched my research study by offering fresh perspectives and concrete examples.

“Working closely with the team has provided me with invaluable insights and practical skills on how work in a company setting can complement and enhance academic research.

“I believe this will greatly enhance my future career prospects.”

Dr Derek Watson, Associate Professor and Lead mKTP Academic, highlights Flora’s contributions:

“Flora has hit the ground running and is making both strategic and operational impacts by improving Speedings’ stock ordering system.

“The experience is providing Flora with a healthy distraction to her research in terms of enriched commercial exposure and future employability with progression.”

Rob Hammal, Speedings Ltd Managing Director, adds,

“We are delighted to have a funded PhD student working on a bespoke operational process. We are already witnessing tangible benefits with minimum supervision.

“It truly is a win-win situation for Speedings, the University, and, importantly, the student Flora.”

Speedings’ mKTP is set for two years, and despite only starting in January this year, the company is already reaping benefits, having generated its best-ever first-quarter results.