One Young World and USAID-funded YouthLead platform collaborate to support young leaders

Five scholars will have the opportunity to strengthen their leadership skills to support their local communities

One Young World today announced the inaugural group of theYouthLead Scholars Cohort, part of a collaboration with the USAID-funded platform YouthLead.org.YouthLead promotes young changemakers’ ability to positively impact their communities through service, activism, advocacy, education, and entrepreneurship.

Through theYouthLead Scholars Cohort, five young members of theYouthLead platform will attend the 2023 One Young World Summit in Belfast, held from October 2–5. The summit brings together more than 2,000 global young leaders from every country and sector who are working to accelerate social impact.

The scholars are:

Anxhela Bruci, Albania: Anxhela is a mission-driven social justice advocate committed to the fight against human trafficking by empowering survivors in their reintegration path. Driven by this mission, she has foundedEmpowerFULL, a socioeconomic model that supports the economic reintegration of survivors of human trafficking.

Fernanda Ribeiro, Brazil: Fernanda is an advocate for women's rights, peace, and democracy. She created the "Vote for Her Fortaleza," a project to increase female participation in local politics and inspire young girls to participate actively in the electoral process.

Johan Sebastian Chavez Mosquera, Colombia: Johan is the co-founder of BEFLY, an organization committed to transforming organic waste into animal feed using insects. He is also the founder of BLUECROPS, an organization focused on the implementation of biological control in agricultural crops.

Tanya Lallmon, Mauritius: Tanya is a research scholar at the University of Malta, where she is developing methodologies to bridge the gap between policy and practice pertaining to LGBTQIA+ rights. Appointed as African Youth Charter Hustler for Mauritius by the African Union Office of the Youth Envoy, she fosters the active appropriation by LGBTQIA+ youth of their rights by adopting a decolonial perspective on SOGIESC.

Clement Ngosong, Cameroon: Clement has founded Cameroon-based non-profit Youths Inspiration, and through this his work has directly impacted the lives of over 500 young people, providing mentorship, support, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Through the Cohort, YouthLead Scholars will participate in incapacity building opportunities to strengthen leadership and professional skills and scale their impact prior to, during, and after the Summit.

Launched in 2018 under the USAID-funded project Youth Power Learning, theYouthLead platform is designed for young changemakers making a positive impact in their community. The network members are focused on finding solutions by connecting people, ideas, and resources to tackle critical issues affecting young people at home and around the world. Find out more about the platform here.

Kate Robertson, Co-Founder, One Young World, says:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with USAID and Youthlead.org on theYouthLead Scholars Cohort. Through the scheme, young leaders globally who are working to change the world have opportunities to elevate the skills required to make a difference.

“In addition, we are pleased that the five scholars will be able to join us at the Summit in Belfast. With each Ambassador that is welcomed to our Summit and global community, we aim to open doors, create opportunities and help deliver impact. Our Summit provides the knowledge, skills, network and platform for young leaders to affect meaningful change in their fight for a fair and sustainable future.”

SarahSladen, Agency Youth Coordinator of USAID, says:

“At USAID, we know that we cannot address today’s biggest global challenges without including the voices and skills of 2.4 billion youth between the ages of 10 and 29. OurYouthLead Scholars Cohort members are just one example of how youth are already in the lead–working in new and innovative ways to address issues like human rights, gender equity, climate action, LGTBQI+ inclusion, and more.”

